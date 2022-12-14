Gatland says Andy Farrell the ‘only person’ for Lions

LONDON: Warren Gatland has highlighted Ireland boss Andy Farrell’s credentials to coach the 2025 British and Irish Lions in Australia.

Gatland is back for a second stint as Wales head coach that could incorporate the 2027 World Cup. And that might mean he is in the frame to lead the Lions for a fourth time, having done the job in Australia (2013), New Zealand (2017) and South Africa (2021).

Farrell, though, is doing an exceptional job with Ireland, overseeing an historic Test series triumph against New Zealand earlier this year. They added the scalps of South Africa and Australia during an unbeaten Autumn Nations Series campaign, with Ireland also currently heading rugby union’s world rankings.

“If you are picking a Lions coach at the moment, there is only one person that I think is in contention,” Gatland said, during a Principality Stadium press conference on Tuesday. “And he is across the water and living in Dublin at the minute. If you are successful, those opportunities come along. “I hadn’t even thought about that [Lions tour]. I am just thinking about the next 10 months.

“I am well aware of how important the Six Nations and World Cup are next year. “I don’t plan my pathway. I am a believer of if you are in the right place at the right time, then opportunities come along. What will be, will be.” Gatland stressed he wants to operate in a “no excuses environment” at Wales.

The New Zealander’s previous spell at the helm between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby’s world number one team. This time around, though, he takes charge after a year that produced just three victories from 12 starts under Wayne Pivac, which included home defeats against Italy and Georgia. Gatland will mastermind Wales’ Six Nations and World Cup campaigns next year, and he said: “How do you create an environment where there are no excuses? “That’s what I’ve done in the past, a no-excuse environment, so when players come into camp you can get the best out of them.