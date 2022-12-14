DB to boost COVID-19 recovery in Solomon Islands

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Solomon Islands government on Tuesday signed concessional loan and grant agreements to help the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreements were signed at ADB headquarters in Manila by ADB Executive Director Anthony McDonald on behalf of the government of the Solomon Islands, and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez. “Promoting tax reform for domestic revenue mobilization, strengthening public financial management, and improving the enabling environment for the private sector are the essential actions needed for the Solomon Islands to achieve resilient economic and fiscal recovery,” Gutierrez said.