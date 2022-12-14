Inter-Jail Sports Competition begins in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR: Abbottabad Prison defeated Haripur Prison in Inter-Jail Sports Competition that began in Abbottabad Jail on Tuesday. Batting earlier, Central Jail Abbottabad scored 146 runs in a 15-overs inning and outlasted out Central Prison Haripur team at 111 runs in 13 overs. The match amused both staff and prisoners. Superintendent District Jail, Abbottabad, Hamid Azam Khan remained on the occasion and watched the match. The ceremony concluded with prizes for the winner and runner-up teams. The man-of-the-match award was given to warder Masroor for his outstanding bowling and captaincy. Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Central Prison Haripur committed to organize more staff and prisoners’ sports activities for the physical and mental health and well-being of both prisoners and staff.