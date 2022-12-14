SC seeks comments in special secretaries appointment case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought written comments from respondents in a case regarding the appointment of special secretaries in federation and provinces.

A division bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. The bench noted that Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had submitted comments, and instructed other provinces and federation to submit their response till next week.

Justice Faez Isa remarked that the special secretaries were used to be appointed for good governance in the provinces but still, good governance was not being witnessed.

The court said that it would view the reasons for the appointment of special secretaries. Officer on special duty didn’t perform any job, Justice Isa said, adding that the court would also view the matter of making officers as OSD. The bench adjourned further hearing into the case till three weeks.