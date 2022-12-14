Tajik president due in Pakistan today

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon is arriving in Pakistan on Wednesday on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Foreign Office in a statement on Tuesday said the two sides would exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas. During the visit, a number of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) are expected to be signed. “The Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership,” the FO said. Pakistan and Tajikistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds. These ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality. The two countries have a commonality of views on various regional and international issues. Tajikistan is the closest neighbour of Pakistan in Central Asia separated by the narrow Wakhan Corridor. This proximity makes Tajikistan an important partner of Pakistan in Central Asia.