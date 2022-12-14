UNESCAP, NDMA delegation discuss future cooperation

A three-members delegation led by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, who is in Thailand in official capacity held meetings with various officials at the United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok. Meetings were held with Ms. Taziana Bonapace, Director Information & Communication Technology and Disaster Risk Reduction Division (DRR), Dr. Sanjay K Sarivasta, Chief DRR Division and Ms. Diana Particia Mosquera Deputy Chief, Regional Office for Asia and Pacific UNDRR, where prospects for enhanced future cooperation mechanisms to strengthen disaster risk management in Pakistan were discussed.

Chairman NDMA briefed the important UN officials about the context of Pakistan’s resilience-oriented transformation and remodeled plan to be adaptive. “Global focus needs calibration and greater financial stimulus required for technology based global and regional synergy on climate emergencies”, Chairman NDMA explained.

ESCAP officials displayed their commitment to work on Early Warning capacity building exchange of intellects for Disaster Risk Reduction in Pakistan at NDMA level. During the meeting, it was discussed that investment can be mobilized for risk analysis for transformative adaptation. Whereas recently agreed upon loss and damage fund for climate change in COP-27 would be followed up subsequently. It was also informed by the officials of the ESCAP that upgraded Risk and Resilience portal would be customized for Pakistan on Climate Change, and shall be made accessible for Pakistan to support its forecasting and digitizing the response.

It is pertinent to mention that Senior Officials of Pakistan Embassy in Thailand and Defence Attaché in Thailand also attended the session.