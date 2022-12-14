PAW holds course on white collar crimes and management

Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore has arranged two courses on two days course on “Presentation skills in Performance Auditing” and two days course on “white collar crimes & its management with particular reference to performance auditing” These courses attended by 33 officers across the country. These courses were designed & conducted to improve and strengthen the skills of the participants under the supervision of the qualified trainers. The course “white collar crimes & its management with particular reference to performance auditing” was designed to give an overview of technicalities involved in the commission of white collar crimes and challenges faced by auditors and accountants working in the public sector to understand the underlying fraud schemes. The participants learned about the different schemes employed towards the commission of white collar crimes and different ways and means to collect the relevant evidence. Course contents were designed to elaborate white collar crime definition, fraud scheme and types of frauds, forgery and falsification of accounts etc., tracing illicit transaction, money laundering, overview of money laundering and terrorism finance, digital forensics. Sample case study on money laundering and terrorism finance was provided. These training programs were well planned and covered almost all the topics related to Speaking skills (Planning, Summarization, end of presentation).