Impartiality ensured in flood damage assessment surveys, NA told

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday said that the flood damage assessment surveys were carried out in the flood-affected areas in an impartial manner with the involvement of all stakeholders. Responding to a calling attention notice in National Assembly, he said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) assisted the provincial disaster management authorities in the process. He said the provincial governments were supposed to submit flood damages assessment surveys by November 30, but the reports have not been submitted till date. The government has effectively highlighted Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at the international level. Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz said the input of local members of national assembly should also be sought before finalizing the flood damages assessment reports. Riaz Mehmood Mazari claimed that the names of deserving affectees were not included in the surveys being prepared for paying compensations. Noor Alam Khan demanded strict action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for institution hurling serious allegations against state institutions.