PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has laid the foundation stone of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6).

The ceremony to lay the foundation stone was held at Hyderabad airport on Tuesday. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal minister Asad Mehmood, and federal minister Ameen-ul-Haq among others attended the ceremony.

After the completion of this project, Karachi will be linked to Khyber via the motorway. The M-6 motorway will comprise 306 kilometers in length and there will be 15 interchanges and 243 underpasses in Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway. The motorway will lead to Sukkur via Mutiyari, Nowshehro Feroz and Kherpur.