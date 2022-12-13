Youth Loan Scheme relaunched with interest-free microloans

Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme, which offers youth interest-free and subsidized loan programmes, has been relaunched by the federal government.

The project has resumed operations after being put on hold for the previous five months, with changes made to make it more advantageous for small and medium-sized businesses and agricultural operations.

In a notification, the State Bank of Pakistan said ‘the revised scheme has introduced two new components of financing, namely micro-loans and agriculture loans’.

SBP maintained that the scheme offers financing of up to Rs 75 lace each in three slabs, for a maximum period of up to nine years. It further added that one-fourth of the loans will go to women borrowers and the processing time will not exceed 1.5 months.

Eligibility Criteria