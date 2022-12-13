Peaceful solution to Kashmir issue OIC’s top priority: OIC

Hussain Ibrahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said that a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue is the first priority of the OIC.

The secretary-general expressed these views while talking to AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas, to whom he called on along with his delegation at Jammu and Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday.

“We want to reach a final conclusion in cooperation with friendly countries”, Taha said and declared that the OIC wanted to open the channel of discussion between all stakeholders on the Kashmir issue so that this issue can be resolved through diplomacy. Taha reiterated his support to Kashmiris in clear and unambiguous words, which has boosted the morale of Kashmiris fighting in the freedom movement. India has flouted human rights in occupied Kashmir and the occupying Indian Army has made the lives of Kashmiris miserable through cruel laws. “Without a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and according to the wishes of Kashmiris, peace in the region will remain a dream”, he observed

Taha said “we will convey the voice of Kashmiris to the Islamic world and the international community. The community will also be taken on board in this regard. Kashmir is a part of the OIC and it is our responsibility to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully and according to the wishes of the Kashmiris. He said that the world needs to be told more about human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The OIC Secretary General said that as a representative of Islamic countries, it is our responsibility to highlight the Kashmir issue and solve it. A documentary on Kashmir was also shown to the OIC Secretary General and his delegation in which the atrocities of the Indian army were mentioned.

Speaking on this occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan urged Muslim Ummah to be united and raise their voice for Kashmiris birthright to self-determination. The Muslim Ummah should stand united and raise their voice for Kashmiris internationally-acknowledged legitimate right to self-determination, he urged.