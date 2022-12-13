OIC delegation considers IT cooperation with Pakistan

Delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) led by Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology Ambassador Askar Mussinove called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, here, on Monday. Matters of mutual interest and cooperation between Pakistan and OIC in the information and communication technologies (ICT) sphere were discussed during the meeting said a news release. Additional Secretary (Incharge) MoITT Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna was also present in the meeting. While talking to OIC delegation, the federal minister for IT said it was highly commendable that OIC was facilitating joint efforts to develop a digital economy and accelerate digital transformation in OIC member states. Pakistan reaffirms its full commitment to OIC’s Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Agenda 2026 and other initiatives such as COMCEC high level Digital Initiative/Program, he said. He said the Government of Pakistan is investing heavily in the development of a knowledge-based economy and digitally empowered society through the use and adoption of inclusive, affordable, and sustainable technology. Importance of ICT in the development and economic growth of Pakistan is vital and the Government was working closely with the ICT sector and implementing the policies and measures that would effectively energize both technology exports and domestic technology adoption, he said. Federal Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque said Pakistan’s ICT exports had doubled in the last three years. He noted Pakistan was ranked as the 2nd most financially attractive location in the world for offshore outsourcing services, according to 2021 Kearney’s Global Services Location Index. He said steps are being taken to ensure connectivity across the country. He said Pakistan would like to further strengthen its strategic partnership with OIC and seek OIC’s cooperation in emerging technologies such as AI, Block Chain, IoT and Big data, Cloud services, Robotics etc.