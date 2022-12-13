Those creating misunderstandings will fail again: Pervaiz

Former federal minister Zartaj Gul met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office and discussed the political situation and the development plans of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM reiterated to side with the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and added that those who create misunderstandings will fail as before.

“Our alliance is stronger than ever; he added, and noted that the 13-party cabal proved a wall of sand in front of lone Imran Khan. The timely completion of the development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan will be ensured in consultation with public representatives,” he said.

“Development is the right of the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and they will be giving this right,” he added.

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology is a public welfare project and a proposal to give special allowance to its doctors is under consideration as the people of Balochistan will also benefit from this facility, he concluded.

Zartaj Gul said that Pervaiz Elahi has a valuable vision of welfare of the people and he is motivated to solve the problems of the people of DG Khan.

Meanwhile, an investors delegation led by Carsten Wenske, CEO of German firm Innovative Techno Plus, met with Pervaiz Elahi at his office, and expressed willingness to set up a waste-to-energy project in Lahore and also expressed interest in investing in solar panel manufacturing.

The CM opined that cheap electricity will be provided by the waste-to-energy project and added that the Punjab cabinet has already approved the expression of interest for the project. The generated electricity will be directly supplied to industrial estates and the project will be taken forward on a fast track, he said. The production cost of the electricity obtained from the waste-to-energy project will decrease by more than 50%; the CM added and regretted that criminal negligence was committed during the PML-N tenure by not paying attention to the waste-to-energy projects. It has also been decided to convert the street lights system to solar power under a private partnership mode. The commissioner’s office, sports grounds and other institutions will also be converted to solar energy and a transmission and distribution company will be established for the transmission of electricity in Punjab, the CM stated.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi approved the construction of an underpass from Babu Sabu Interchange to Ring Road Gulshan Ravi T-Junction. He also consented to give all housing schemes’ records to Ravi Urban Development Authority falling in the RUDA area. Similarly, the approved, pending and illegal housing schemes’ records in the RUDA area will also be transferred to the authority. The CM approved projects on 152 kanals of land adjacent to the IT tower on Ferozpur Road. A hospital of 59 kanals, an IT tower of 24 kanals and four commercial buildings will be built in front.

A meeting of the governing body of LDA was held under the chair of Pervaiz Elahi.

The CM said that parking facilities should be ensured in the new projects. It was agreed to form the committee and sub-committee to deal with LDA affairs, while the amendments in LDA Land Use Regulation, 2020 and building and zoning regulations were also approved.

While passing the map, safety and security and other rules and regulations should be kept in mind, the CM stated. While passing the map of the apartments, four walls and parking facility should also be marked, he added.

Meanwhile, Javed Warraich, MNA, and Asif Majeed, MPA from Rahim Yar Khan called on Pervaiz Elahi at his office and discussed political situation and welfare projects of the area.