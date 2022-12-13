NAB KP organises awareness seminar on anti-corruption

With the cooperation of the district administration of Abbottabad and NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an awareness seminar on anti-corruption was organised at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad, where officers, citizens, students and teachers participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning Abbottabad Abbas Khan Afridi while addressing the seminar provided awareness to citizens and students by highlighting the topic of anti-corruption. All the speakers emphasized that corruption is a scourge that stalls development and degenerates society. They said that there is a need to work individually and collectively to eradicate corruption so that the economic situation of the country can be improved and the hardships of the common man can be reduced and the standard of living can be improved.

The program was also attended by the Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, ADC -3 Zarik Yar Khan, DEO Malik Tanveer Awan, Tehsil Revenue Staff, officers of district departments, citizens and students. Tehsil Chairman Shuja Nabi, Chairman Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Lt. General Retired Ayaz Saleem Rana, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Director Sarooq Sheikh, Assistant Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naveed Ashraf, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Sohail Khan, District Khatib Abbottabad Mufti, Abdul Wajid and other speakers addressed the participants.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director of Anti-Corruption Kohat Ibrahimullah Khan said corruption was the biggest obstacle in the development and prosperity of any country and it was imperative to eliminate it at all levels to get a dignified position among comity of nations.

He expressed these views in a programme of the state-run radio especially organised in connection with Anti-Corruption Week. He said that eradicating corruption was the need of the hour, but it was difficult to get rid of this scourge without full cooperation of each and every individual of the society, adding that people should play their imperative role in that regard. He urged people to register their complaints against any government official or provincial department if they observe corruption or misuse of authority at any level and assured that name of the complainant would be kept secret. He further said that after a complete investigation and inquiry, action would be taken with the culprits, adding that in case of false allegations the complaint could also be taken to task.