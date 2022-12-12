Tickets for Karachi Test go on sale on Tuesday: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board said that tickets for the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi would go on sale from tomorrow, Tuesday.

As it continues to make sure that the quality cricket action is accessible for cricket fans, the Pakistan Cricket Board has kept the ticket prices for what will be the first affair between these two teams in Karachi since that epic 2000 match at nominal rates.

The ticket prices range from PKR150 to PKR500.

• A General enclosure (Nasim-ul-Ghani, Iqbal Qasim, Muhammad Brothers, Intikhab Alam and Wasim Bari) ticket is for PKR150

• A First-Class enclosure (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) ticket is for PKR250

• A Premium enclosure (Imran khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas) is for PKR300

• A VIP enclosure (Hanif Muhammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mehmood) is for PKR500 The tickets will be sold physically from Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in Nazimabad, RJ Mall (Pakistan Physical disability cricket association) and Sector-35-F, Korangi n0.4. To further facilitate the fans in getting hold of the tickets, the PCB, through BookMe, will also place van booths at Do Talwar Clifton and Numaish Chowrangi.

The tickets will be available on sale from 0900-1800.

Important information for ticket-holders:

• Entrance inside the venue on a match day will strictly be either through an ID card/B-Form used while purchasing the ticket.

• Entry to the match will only be allowed on printed tickets.

• It is prohibited to bring any firearms, toy guns, vuvuzela, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matches, lighters, knives and any sharp objects into the stadium

• No eatables, drinks, glass/plastic bottles, any flag except Pakistani flag are allowed in the stadium

• Ticket issuance is subject to the Organisers’ terms and conditions, which are available at www.bookme.pk, specific venues and locations

• All persons, including children above the 4 years, must have their own separate and original ID Card/B-Form & ticket to enter the stadium and while sitting inside the enclosure during the match.