PR handing over residential colonies to DISCOs to control line losses on electricity bills

Pakistan Railways is in a process of handing over its residential colonies to Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and Karachi-Electric for direct billing in order to minimize impact of difference of tariff and line losses on electricity bills. “It is estimated that a total amount of Rs1,800 million will be saved through this step which would help improve the financial position of the department,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said that Pakistan Railways was also taking several other measures to improve financial condition of the department including introduction of RAABTA which is an initiative towards enhanced customer facilitation. The official said that RAABTA platform facilitate customers to plan their trip, check train status, choose seat, purchase seat, order car rental, meals and refreshment and book hotels. “Pakistan Railways is trying its utmost to improve the punctuality of trains through monitoring every train and reviewing and rectifying every detention of train,” her added.