Health activists for banning innovative tobacco products

The Society for Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) urged all the stakeholders to play their role in protecting Pakistani youth from harmful innovative tobacco products. Health activists raised alarm on the recent attempts by the tobacco industry to get the heated tobacco products regularized.

The activists mentioned that the potential harms of innovative products, such as nicotine pouches, e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco devices, must be recognized and their sales and promotion must be banned.

Country Lead of Vital Strategies Dr Ziauddin Islam mentioned that contrary to the tobacco industry’s claims, innovative products are harmful as they contain nicotine which serves as a gateway to many other forms of substance abuse and may cause serious health and mental health issues among youth.

He said these products are claimed as cessation products but in fact, are new forms of addiction. The so-called research studies which claim that they’re less harmful than cigarettes are all funded by the tobacco industry, he said, adding that independent research studies warned about their harms. He appealed to the federal cabinet not to approve any move asking to legitimize novel products.

Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Malik Imran Ahmed said more and more countries are banning the sales of heated tobacco products due to the fact that they include tobacco and their emissions have the same negative impact on health as cigarettes. However, he added, the tobacco industry in Pakistan is using various deceptive tactics to get these products regularized.

He said the tobacco industry has already misled the government by claiming that e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches are less harmful and only for smokers who want to quit. However, these products are openly promoted online and sold to young and new consumers. If heated tobacco products are allowed, the country will witness the same deception as before because the industry needs new consumers to maintain its profits.