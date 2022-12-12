Dengue virus cases decrease in Punjab

With the change of weather, the number of dengue virus cases has decreased and 11 new cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday. According to the Health Department, a total of 18,916 dengue virus cases were reported during the current year, while 49 people had died of the virus so far. As many as 137 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province, according to the data shared by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, here on Sunday. According to details, three new dengue virus cases were reported in Faisalabad, two each in Kasur and Gujranwala, and one each in Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and Sargodha during the last 24 hours. All suspected cases of dengue wee kept under surveillance and their tests are being conducted. The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), destroyed dengue larvae at 261 places in the province during the ongoing surveillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 375,645 indoor and 100,178 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.