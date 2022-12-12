Coalition govt puts country on path of development: Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the present coalition government has put the country on a path of development.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday evening, the prime minister’s aid said that when the coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) came to power, the country was facing a number of challenges on front of the economy as well as political due to wrong policies of the incapable government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The government inherited the country’s economic crisis as the PTI-led government had created an economic mess with its flawed policies.

Now, he added that efforts were initiated by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to improve the situation and hoped that the country would be steered out of the economic quagmire, soon.

The government, then, came across another challenge when the PTI embarked upon what he termed a ‘Farlang Marach, then its leadership launched a series of tirades against the government and the state institutions, he said.

He said that PTI badly failed to maintain peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and terrorist attacks occurred frequently such as people witnessed that DPO and police squad were attacked here.

He was of the opinion that there was peace and prosperity in KP before the PTI government was formed. But when the PTI came to power in the province, the situation started deteriorating and peace was destroyed. Today’s situation was so alarming that the chief minister of the province could not go to his hometown of Swat, he added.

Similarly, he added that KP province was pushed into an economic crisis and today its government did not have money for employees’ salaries.

He regretted that the KP chief minister never went to Imran Khan when the PTI was in power in the center to get the province’s rights. Faisal Kundi asked the KP government that if it had any issue with the federal government, the chief minister should come and discuss it with the federal government.

He added that his efforts for the welfare of people and the province’s rights would be supported.

He said that the general election would be held on time and the strategy of the component parties of the PDM for contesting the next general elections would be decided in the future.

He said that the PTI government caused damage to the country’s relations with other countries.

But now the country’s foreign minister was striving to restore the trust of other countries and as a result, bilateral relations were gradually improving and the exchange of delegations had started with other countries.

He said the government was focusing on rehabilitation activities at flood-affected areas and added that those countries who were responsible for polluting the environment which resulted in climate change, should contribute and support Pakistan in its efforts in rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas.

He said floods wreaked havoc on agricultural land and there were several areas where crops could not be sown and such a situation led to food scarcity. But the government was committed to bringing life to normal in the flood-hit areas and converting the situation into an opportunity, he added.

As far as Dera Ismail Khan was concerned, Faisal Karim said, efforts were underway to lay the foundation stone of the Chashma Lift Canal which was a long-standing demand of the area. Similarly, he added, efforts had also been expedited with regard to the DI Khan airport project.