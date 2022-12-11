Economy heading in right direction: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday while rejecting the default speculations, said that country’s economy is heading in the right direction and there is no risk of default.

Speaking to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) members during a ceremony in Islamabad, Dar took a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top brass, saying that the PTI leaders are spreading baseless rumours over the country’s economic situation, adding that these speculations were damaging investors trust and creating uncertainty among them. “Pakistan’s economy is heading in the right direction, and there is no risk of default,” said Ishaq Dar.

Earlier on Friday, the Interior Minister said that said that economy is the most pressing issue of the country and not the elections right now.

Rana Sanaullah said charter of economy was needed today and urged all political parties to come together to work on it. The interior minister believed that talks could end the deadlock, leading to resolutions of issues. But, he added, dialogue must be unconditional.

Talking about the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo s return to the country, Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan to lead the party s election campaign.