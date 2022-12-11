Prices of essential items rocket at utility stores

The prices of several commodities including edible oil, milk, noodles, ketchup, jam, children’s dry milk and biscuits have significantly increased at the utility stores. The utility stores administration has increased the prices of many branded items and issued a notification to the effect. According to the notification, the price of branded ghee at utility stores has been increased by Rs 71 per kg from Rs397 to Rs 468. Similarly, the price of 800 grams of dry milk for children has increased by Rs120 and the new price is Rs1,810 up from Rs1,690. The price of one kilogramme branded desi ghee has been increased by Rs220. It is now available at Rs1,420 as against the earlier price of Rs1,200. The price of 200 grams of milk cream has increased by Rs 21 — Rs153 to 174, the price of a pack of four noodles has gone up from Rs207 to 227. The price of 800 grams of tomato ketchup has increased to Rs318 from Rs288. The rate of 800 grams of salt has increased by Rs 20 and of 440 grams of apple and mango jam by Rs29. The prices of biscuits, spices, toilet soaps and other such items have gone up too.