SASO, Chinese SAC renew technical cooperation program

Riyadh, Dec 10 (SPA/APP):The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) and the Chinese Standardization Administration (SAC) renewed the signing of the technical cooperation program in the field of standardization activities, on the sidelines of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The program aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, contribute to ensuring the quality and safety of goods, limit the entry of counterfeit, shoddy and adulterated goods and products to the Kingdom’s markets, contribute to overcoming technical difficulties and obstacles to trade between the two countries, support and facilitate trade exchange, as well as strengthen bridges of cooperation. The program aims to establish frameworks for joint cooperation in several areas, most notably the exchange of experiences, information and research studies in various fields of standardization, and to enhance coordination and mutual support in related international and bilateral activities, in addition to transferring knowledge and building technical capacities.