Haroon Shahid faces backlash for misbehaving with fan

Haroon Shahid is a brilliant actor and a superb musician. He has been performing music for almost ten years. When Haroon made his acting debut in Verna, by Shoaib Mansoor, he earned good recognition. Recently, Haroon Shahid got into an argument when a fan informed him that music is Haram and that making money from it is not Halal. Haroon Shahid was outraged by this and responded to the fan by using strong language, saying, “Mind your own business – Apnay kaam say kaam rakho.”

Later, the supporter reacted angrily, “Curse on you, I ve been following you because of your dramas and you re acting like this. – Lanat ho AP pr maine apko follow Kiya tha q k dramay achy hoty hain lakin AP to begherat nikly.” This infuriated the “Do Bol” star even more, and he cursed the viewer for viewing his shows, which have music. “Jo Tum dramay dekh rahay ho Lanat ho! Uss mein bhee music hai” he exclaimed.

Fans did not like Haroon Shahid s irate response and claimed that the actor s language is the same as his fans. They also said that the actor s language is the same as his fan s. Haroon Shahid, according to an Instagram user, has demonstrated his upbringing by losing his composure.

Fans argued that he should have accepted the suggestion the person who commented was right. Most people agreed that these celebrities must learn to accept criticism.