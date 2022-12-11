Is Salman Khan in love with Pooja Hegde?

The rumours of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan being in love with fellow actor Pooja Hegde have left social media users in disbelief.

Twitter user Umair Sandhu, who reportedly has strong connections in the industry, tweeted that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are in love. He claimed she will work on two films of his production house.

Social media users gave mixed reactions over Umair Sandhu’s claims.

The duo will share the screen in the upcoming film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. The film will release next year alongside “Pathaan” and “Tiger 3”.

Pooja Hedge will be seen in the comedy anthology film ‘Cirkus.’ Based on Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors,” the story of “Cirkus” revolves around two sets of identical twins accidentally separated at birth.

Ranveer Singh played a double role in the film.

The cast also featured Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Johny Lever, Murali Sharma,

Tiku Talsania, Mukesh Tiwari, Rachit Jadoun, Varun Sharma and others.