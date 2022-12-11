Mahira’s picture and video with Hrithik Roshan has netizens talking

A picture and video of actor Mahira Khan with her Bollywood counterpart Hrithik Roshan are going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video showed Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan sitting together at a table at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The picture showed them looking at each other.

Their visuals spread like wildfire on social media applications and netizens showed their love towards the actors and the heart-warming moment.

It is pertinent to mention the “Ho Mann Jahaan” star made her Bollywood debut in ‘Raees.’ She played the female lead Aasiya Qazi, wife of Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raees Alam.

Moreover, the celebrity has proved her mettle in the acting industry with her performances in dramas and films ‘Neeyat,’ “Ho Mann Jahaan” and “Parey Hut Love.’

Hrithik Roshan’s last project was ‘Vikram Vedha.’ His film did not do well at the box office as it collected INR135.08 crores against the budget of INR180 crores.