‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ wins big at Asian Pacific Awards

The Meenu Gaur directorial “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam” won the Best Anthology Award at the recently held Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore. Sarwat Gillani announced the win with an exciting Instagram post. “Bringing it back home!” Gillani captioned the picture while pointing towards a golden trophy in her hands.

Sarwat also shared some snippets of the event on Instagram. The crime fiction drama was released on the Indian streaming giant ZEE5 in 2021. The story revolves around seven powerful women who are enraged by men’s “deception, opportunism, and brutality”. Finally, after much suffering, they take matters in their own hands. The film also features Sanam Saeed, Meher Bano, Faiza Gillani, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz and Beo Raana Zafar.

This isn’t the first time that the series has been awarded. Earlier in 2022, “QHKN” won the ‘Best Programme Title Sequence’ award at the Promax India Awards and the ET Brand Integrity Spott Awards 2022 for ‘Best Thriller Show on the Web.’

Carrying the victory streak forward, their win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards this month makes them a national winner at one of Asia-Pacific’s most respected awards for creative excellence.