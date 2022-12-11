Mawra Hocane wants her groom to ‘cry’ on seeing her as a bride

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane needs no introduction as she has already gathered so much fame to her name. She has a fantasy for her wedding day and social media is loving her small wish. In her Instagram stories, the “Sabaat” star said, “On my wedding, if my husband isn’t crying when he sees me walking in my dress, I am going back home,” adding that she cannot marry an ungrateful person “like God gave me to you and you can’t cry tears of joy”. Mawra had recently opened up why she was not doing much work on TV as she was busy with her master’s degree. She was last seen in Hum TV’s drama serial “Qissa Meherbano Ka”, opposite Khushal Khan.