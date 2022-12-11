Paris Hilton has a big announcement about ‘iconic’ new music coming soon

There’s nothing in this world Paris Hilton fans would love more than for the star to release new music. And it looks like their wish may soon come true. “I am back in the studio,” she exclusively told E! News at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 3. Not only can fans expect new songs, but they will be here sooner than you’d expect. “I have a very exciting announcement that’s gonna be happening on New Year’s Eve, but I can’t say yet,” she revealed, teasing that the tune will be “a very iconic song.”

Music isn’t the only new content the 41-year-old-who tied the knot with husband Carter Reum in Nov. 2021-will be debuting in 2023. Her latest book Paris: The Memoir will be released on March 14.

“I have been writing my book for over a year now and a lot went into it,” she said on the red carpet. “Just having to think about so many things that happened in my life and it really revealed so much because I’ve always been someone who likes to keep a lot in.”

Exploring everything from her rise to fame to her diagnosis with ADHD, Paris said her book is “such an important story for people to hear and that people can relate to,” adding that she hopes to “help people” through her experiences, as well.

One topic Paris is sure to discuss in her memoir is her many famous friendships, including that with fellow pop star Britney Spears. Paris dished all about attending the “Toxic” singer’s June 9 nuptials with Sam Asghari-which she skipped a DJ-ing gig for President Joe Biden to attend-telling E! News, “We had the best time at that wedding.”

“It was literally one of the most iconic rooms ever, just with all of the girls together,” she said, likely referring to her star-studded Instagram pic featuring Donatella Versace, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Britney and herself at the reception.

“And it was very small and intimate,” she continued, “but it just made it so special just to see our little princess walking down the aisle and dancing the night away after.”