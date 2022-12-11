Ayesha’s dance on ‘Mera dil yeh pukare’ draws a reaction out of Vyjayanthimala

Yesteryear actress Vyjayanthimala has reacted to her song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’ going viral after a Pakistani girl Ayesha was seen dancing to it.

The Internet loves Ayesha’s performance and people are watching it over and over again. When we asked the legendary actor Vyjayanthimala about her song’s newfound popularity, she said, ‘I think it is very important for the young generation to rediscover our classics or they will be forgotten. So many people are now searching for the film Nagin and listening to the songs.’ Recalling the year 1953, when ‘Naagin’ became a superhit, Vyjayanthimala said, ‘Nagin got me stardom.

The songs composed by Hemant Kumar and sung for me by Lata Mangeshkar played a very big hand in the success of Nagin. Audiences threw coins on the screen when the songs came on especially Mann Dole Mera Tann Dole. What a craze that song was!’