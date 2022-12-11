An Unfortunate Flight

Pakistan has perpetually been a victim of the brain drain wherein a large part of its population dream of enjoying the riches of the “foreign” land. However, the recent PIDE survey underscoring how an overwhelming 62 per cent of the male youth wishes to leave the country is startling, to say the least. This urge to fly to greener pastures has for long come as a great hit to the state.

The very bulge of citizens, aged between 15 and 24 years, which everyone keeps lecturing us to harness in order to develop our economy and our society, is, sadly, only waiting for a single opportunity to make it big outside, become an ultra-rich phenomenon and earn the highly-sought-after societal stamp of approval. Tragic, indeed. Every year, tens of hundreds of highly-qualified Pakistanis from all walks of life bid adieu to their homeland primarily because they do not see any future prospects for their finances.

That those behind the wheel have never considered the dire implications of laughable pay structures and an overall sense of economic insecurity cannot be denied. Similarly irrefutable is the fact that everyone is well within their rights to struggle for a better quality of life and a shinier tomorrow. But outrightly sandwiched amid this tug-of-war between ambitious individuals and their criminally complacent executive is this unfortunate country, which is fast losing any hope for its revival.

The field of engineering is often lamented for having taken the worst hit. The healthcare sector is already in shambles and those who have managed to procure better-paying jobs elsewhere routinely inspire countless others to board the flight. The after-shocks of this loss of human capital can already be felt in every sector from education to agriculture and accountancy to manufacturing. Mere remittances cannot even begin to make up for the loss of those who could have heralded in a new chapter of greater productivity and economic progress. If we continue to sleep through these creeping numbers, soon we would run out of our talent pool. *