Bilawal to depart for US on Dec 12

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will depart for the United States to participate in the conference of 77 countries on December 12. During the visit, the foreign minister will hold meetings with US officials in which matters pertaining to more trade facilities for Pakistan will come under discussion. According to the sources, during his visit, matters relating to the United States influence on various financial issues with international financial institutions will be discussed and the situation in Afghanistan will also be considered. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the world to change its perception and have a fresh look at Pakistan that is away from its stereotypical image. He highlighted that Pakistan has a young population, where 114 million of its 220 million people are under 25, and that it has the fastest-growing middle class in the world, after China and India.