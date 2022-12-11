PML-Q to stand by Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi Saturday said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are back in touch, a private TV channel reported citing sources. Shujaat and Elahi, who were considered to be extremely close, drifted apart earlier this year when the former decided against supporting the latter for the chief minister’s post.

Speaking in a meeting with vloggers at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, Moonis said that he hasn’t met his uncle Shujaat since the day he went to meet him from the assembly. “There will be no compromise on the demand for snap polls and whatever Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan says will happen,” the TV channel quoted Moonis as saying. “Elections are the solution for the current political situation,” said sources citing Moonis.

Per the sources, Moonis said that his party would stand alongside PTI in the future. “Some people do not want PTI and PML-Q to walk side by side,” he said, adding that his father wants to stay beside Khan in future.

Moonis reportedly said all the decisions were made after consultations. “We have never done anything that would affect Imran Khan’s politics or respect as he is our benefactor,” he added.

The PML-Q leader said that he did not take any action that could harm the former premier’s politics, adding that he takes actions after consultation with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Hussain Elahi.