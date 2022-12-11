Pakistan calls for urgent action to improve governance of oceans

As the world faces a global emergency of the oceans, Pakistan has called for urgent action to improve the governance of the oceans as their “sustenance and sustainability” was inextricably linked with the achievement of all the 17 SDG’s and the 2030 Agenda.

“We need to take urgent action. Improving the governance of the oceans and strengthening legal frameworks are essential to preserve international peace and security, inter-connectivity, the blue economy, and the timely achievement of the SDGs,” said Pakistani delegate Second Secretary Rabia Ijaz in her statement at UN General Assembly’s meeting on the Agenda Item 72 (a) Oceans and the Law of the Sea.

Pakistan also emphasised the strengthening of legal frameworks to preserve international peace and security, inter-connectivity, the blue economy, and the timely achievement of the SDGs. The delegate told the meeting that the world currently faced a global emergency of the oceans which were under relentless threat from human activities.

“Sea levels are rising, coastal erosion is worsening, marine pollution is increasing, marine biodiversity is rapidly declining, and the Ocean is warmer and more acidic,” she said.

The second secretary said that since its inception, the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) had played a fundamental role in promoting legal order and peace in the oceans, as well as ensuring the harmonious and judicious use of ocean resources for all mankind.