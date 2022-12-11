Four terrorists killed in operation near Afghan border

Four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces near the Afghanistan border on Saturday. According to CTD, the operation was conducted near the border area where terrorists identified as commander Mohammad Daud s/o Mohammad Yaqoob, Abdullah s/o Khan Gul, and Mohammad Laiq s/o Piyao Din were killed. The identity of the fourth slain terrorist could not be ascertained. It said that all terrorists belonged to Dai’sh and were involved in terrorist activities, target-killing, hand grenade attacks, bomb blasts and attacks on security forces. A day earlier, in a similar operation, the CTD and security forces eliminated four terrorists belonging to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Nowshera. According to a statement issued by the CTD late Friday, the terrorists were killed in retaliatory action after they opened indiscriminate firing on the raiding teams. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.