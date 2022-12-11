Reception held to celebrate 75 years of Pak-Turkiye friendship

Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Mehmet Pacaci has said Pak-Turkiye friendship is exemplary and people of both the countries accords much honor and respect to each others.

He expressed these views while speaking at a reception hosted in his honor by the seasoned politician, noted businessman of Pakistan and Honorary Consul General of Turkiye in Peshawar, Former Senator Salim Saifullah Khan. The reception was arranged in connection with the celebration of a national day of the Republic of Turkiye and 75 years of Pak-Turkiye friendship.

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra was the chief guest while the gathering was attended by people from different walks of life including politicians, businessmen, diplomats, honorary consul generals of South Korea, Afan Aziz and others.

Turkiye envoy said people of his country have great regard for people of Pakistan for role of their elders in our war of independence. He thanked the people of Pakistan for celebrating national day of Turkey and said 75 years of Pak-Turkiye friendship will be celebrated in a befitting manner. While referring to generous aid and support from Turkiye in response to catastrophes in Pakistan including 2005 earthquake, 2010 floods and recent devastating floods, Mehmet Pacaci said it is the religious and moral duty of our country to come for the help of a brotherly country. What we did was our duty which we fulfilled and will continue to respond in same manner for the help of brothers, he added.

During talks with newsmen, Turkiye Ambassador called for the enhancement of regional cooperation for economic stability in the region. He said countries including Pakistan, Turkiye, Iran and Central Asian Republics can form alliances for economic betterment in the region. Earlier, Salim Saifullah Khan in his welcome address highlighted the depth of Pak-Turkiye friendship and said people of both countries have a bond of connectivity on basis of their religious faith and similarity in culture. Salim Saifullah said next year a grand function will be arranged for the celebration of 100 years of the Independence of Turkiye which it obtained in 1923 under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Pakistan and Turkiye are like twin brothers who feel sentiments of joy and sorrow with each others. He said in Turkiye students are taught in schools about the role being played by elders of Pakistan in the Khilafat movement and the independence of Turkiye, he added. He also mentioned the name of Abdul Rahman Peshori who belonged to Peshawar and is known in Turkiye as `Abdur Rehman Bey’ who migrated in 1912 along with a group of volunteers medics for the help of Ottoman forces in the Balkan war and stayed there till his death.

Salim Saifullah said he had also invited grandson of Abdul Rahman for attending the ceremony, but he was excused due to his illness. Salim Saifullah requested Turkiye Ambassador to enhance the assistance of his country for Pakistan in the fields of education and health. He also requested for giving preference to people belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the issuance of visas and starting direct flights between Ankara and Peshawar. Responding to the demands of Salim Saifullah, the Turkiye envoy held out assurance of taking up these issues with concerned quarters. The gathering was also addressed by former Governor KP, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra who also threw light on the strong bond of brotherhood and friendship between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye. Later, the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Mehmet Pacaci also cut a cake along with Salim Saifullah in celebration of the national day of Turkiye.