US launches $4m initiative for improving girls education activity in KP

The government of the United States (US) on Saturday launched a $4 million initiative on ‘Improving Girls’ Education Activity’ which aims to provide quality education to girls in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The US Ambassador Donald Blome and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai inaugurated the U.S. government-funded $4 million initiative for ‘Improving Girls Education Activity’, said a news release of US embassy in Pakistan on Saturday. “The U.S. government supports Pakistan’s goal of ensuring a prosperous future for all its citizens-particularly girls,” said Ambassador Blome. “We look forward to a strong partnership and fruitful collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department to strengthen education for Pakistani children, especially girls, through this activity”, he said.

Minister Tarakai appreciated Ambassador Blome’s comments, noting: “The private sector, in recent years, has emerged as a key supporter of the government’s efforts to address challenges in the social sector. The successful partnerships in KP’s health sector are a testimony to that. We are positive that with the support from the U.S. government’s ‘Improving Girls’ Education Activity’, we will be able to make school management more efficient, thereby improving school quality.”

During his trip to Peshawar, Ambassador Blome also visited the Eleanor Roosevelt Corner at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, the largest Women’s University in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Eleanor Roosevelt Corner is one of the two American Spaces in the province that provides education and learning opportunities to youth.

Ambassador Blome discussed combating gender-based violence through education and entrepreneurship with a panel of educators and female entrepreneurs as part of the “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign. “Advancing women’s economic security not only reduces their risk of experiencing gender-based violence – it is an effective development strategy for the whole community. The United States is proud to invest in and support the safety and prosperity of women and girls throughout Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Ambassador Blome during the event.

Since 2008, the US government has provided over $2 billion in development assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support education, health, economic growth, governance, and humanitarian needs.

Festival of 100 women entrepreneurs kicks off: As many as 100 women entrepreneurs brought their handmade products, including arts, crafts, decor, and food in a colorful festival that kicked off here on Saturday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Jointly organized by atomcamp and wecamp, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) – Ministry of Commerce, the two-day festival will support and celebrate women entrepreneurs through art, craft, and food. The festival will help women entrepreneurs grow their businesses and expand their market outreach.

CEO and Co-founder of wecamp Laiba Ahmad said while talking to APP: “This year, special focus has been paid to reaching marginalized communities of women. Accordingly, wecamp has partnered with The SEED Program to expand opportunities to 20 women entrepreneurs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the festival. The festival is open to all walks of life. Citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi must visit the festival to support and celebrate home-based women entrepreneurs.

“I am incredibly proud of the work wecamp is doing to facilitate the financial empowerment of women in Pakistan. Our women entrepreneurs are beacons of inspiration for their resilience in business in face of all social norms and expectations. These women are immensely talented and I urge everyone to visit them at our festival; listen to their stories and share the pride they take in their work.”

TDAP also displayed a stall for information and resources to help women to take their businesses to the next level. She further said participation of women in the labour force is 1/4th of the men’s participation. “Women face mobility and cultural challenges to advance their careers and entrepreneurial pursuits. The marketplace and festivals by wecamp are initiatives towards reducing such gender inequalities in Pakistan.”

At the festival, over 100 home-based women entrepreneurs have set up stalls displaying and selling their various handmade products, including but not limited to fashion and accessories, home decor, arts and crafts, organic skincare, and traditional foods.

The festival also promises to be a great outing for families with a dedicated children’s play area, painting activity, scavenger hunt, and a trivia session.