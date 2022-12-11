CM Elahi lays foundation stone of University of Child Health Sciences

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi laid the foundation stone of the University of Child Health Sciences, purported to be the first university of the kind in the world, here at the CM house on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CM said College of Pediatrics and College of Nursing would be established in the university which would impart education to students that would enable them to provide best healthcare facilities to infants and mothers adding that fetal, maternal, and prenatal centers would be set up in the university.

Other than that, the Institute of Genetics and Research would also be established in the university where students would be equipped with hands-on training on telehealth, an advanced system of healthcare backed by artificial-intelligence, Mr Elahi added.

As per details, the university would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 9.8bn. Other than that, Rs. 2bn would also be spent for the establishment of radio therapy center for children.

CM Parvez Elahi gives approval for Journalists Colony Phase 2 in Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday accorded approval to allocate land for the Journalists Colony Phase 2 in Lahore.

The chief minister announced it during a meeting with President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Rana Muhammad Azeem, who met him at the CM office.

The CM granted approval to allocate 700-kanal land for the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme Phase 2 and said the phase 2 would be built in the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) area.

The CM said that earlier he had announced Journalists Housing Colony Phase 2 comprising 500-kanal land in the Ashiana Housing Scheme. But due to shortage of land, now he had granted approval for allocating land for phase 2 in the RUDA area. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the dream of all journalists of having their own home would be fulfilled.

The Lahore Press Club staff members would also be given 5-marla plots each and the deceased as well as disabled journalists not having membership of the press club would also be given 5-marla plots each in the Journalists Housing Colony phase 2, he added.

Plots would also be allocated for the families of deceased journalists in phase-2, he said and promised to resolve the issue of B Block affectees. He added that they would be given their right at the earliest.

The CM said that he had already issued directions to the police to launch indiscriminate crackdown on the land- grabbers in the Journalists Colony Harbanspura.

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General PFUJ Rana Muhammad Azeem thanked CM Parvez Elahi for granting approval to allocate 700-kanal land for the Journalists Colony Phase 2.

The PFUJ general secretary said that journalists would always remember the welfare steps of CM Parvez Elahi for well-being of journalists, adding that the Chief Minister had won hearts of journalist community by increasing the area of phase 2 from 500 kanals to 700 kanals of land.

Azam Chaudhry said that historic steps of CM Parvez Elahi for welfare of journalists could never be forgotten. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority Zafar Nasrullah, DG LDA Amir Khan, Press Secretary to CM Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar were also present.

CM takes notice of firing incident: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took notice of a firing incident in a private housing scheme in Rawalpindi and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi in this regard.

The chief minister ordered to arrest the accused involved in firing incident and directed that further action should be taken after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law. The CM asserted not to leave any stone unturned in providing justice to the heirs of slain.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to firing. CM message on International Human Rights Day: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that slam has given a complete assemblage of fundamental human rights.

In his message on ‘International Human Rights Day’ he said that the day remind us a lesson and resolve to preempt injustice or maltreatment from our society. Terrorism, oppression and murder were the major factors which give rise to infringement of human rights, he added. Unjust economic structure causing social inequality deeply affects human rights and depriving anyone of human rights equates to causing insult to humanity, he said.

Peace could only prevail when human rights were accorded due respect in the society, he maintained. The chief minister said that protection of human rights was indispensable to attain social and economic prosperity for any country.

CM maintained that all citizens have equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan. “Today we pledge to ensure implementation on the steps being taken to protect human rights in an effective manner” he said. CM grieves over loss of lives: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on the GT Road near Lalamusa.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and a legal action should be taken against the driver responsible for causing this accident. CM also sought a report from the administration about the traffic accident.

SACM Rafaqat Ali calls on CM: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM office on Saturday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, performance of the department and current political situation were discussed during the meeting. Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani apprised the chief minister about the performance of Auqaf department.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that Seerat Academy was established to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He informed that he had laid the foundation stone of Seerat Academy and Quran Complex on 3rd June 2006 and had inaugurated the Seerat Academy and Quran Complex on 18th November 2007.

The chief minister remarked that now M.Phil and PhD classes were being started in the Seerat Academy, adding that a hostel would be built for the research scholars as well.

Quran Museum would also be built in the institution where rare and precious scripts of the Holy Quran would be kept. He vowed to make Seerat Academy the focal point of decisions to be made with regard to religion. Research work would also be done relating to religious curriculum in the Seerat Academy, he said.

The CM also appreciated the performance of Auqaf and Religious Affairs department.