Imran a certified liar: Muqam

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said Daily Mail newspaper tendered an apology to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for levelling false allegations of corruption against him, and dismissed the journalist from service who had filed the fake story.

He was addressing the thanksgiving ceremony at a big public gathering to celebrate the apology of Daily Mail extended towards Shehbaz Sharif on its fake story of corruption here at Pishtakhara Chowk.

Amir Muqam said the Daily Mail’s apology had exposed the ugly face of all those liars who planted a fake and wrong story against PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He said not a single penny of corruption had been found by the National Crimes Agency, UK against any member of the Sharif family in its two years long investigation.

Amir Muqam said Imran Khan had been declared a certified liar in the Election Commission’s verdict in the PTI foreign funding case, adding the Toshakhana case verdict had also exposed Imran Khan’s corrupt practices. He said if three times prime minister could be disqualified for not taking a salary from his son under Articles 62 and 63, then why not Imran Khan could be disqualified for life under the same articles after the ECP verdicts. He claimed that Imran had destroyed the country’s economy and social values and deceived the masses through hallow slogans, adding the PTI chief had neither constructed 5 million houses for the poor nor provided jobs to 10 million people while the billion trees project was taken over by the NAB that was a big question mark on its transparency.

Despite tall claims, he said, Imran Khan had failed to file cases against Financial Times and GEO TV after it exposed his real face before the public.

Muqam said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations against state institutions, and that his efforts to reach power through backdoor channels would not succeed.

He said Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi foiled all the ill plans of Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. Muqam said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had established a network of motorways and made the country an atomic power besides adding 12,000MW electricity to the national grid.

He said had the PTI government continued for a few more weeks, the country would have been bankrupted today. PM Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from an imminent economic default and took out it from the FATF grey list, he added.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had visited all the flood-affected areas, including KP, and oversaw relief and rehabilitation operations on the ground while Imran left the floods victims alone even in KP and Punjab where his party was enjoying power and concentrated on flopped long march.

Despite unjustified slogans against the PML-N leadership at the holy mosque (Masjid-e-Nabvi) and arrest of protesters by the Saudi authorities, he said PM Shehbaz Sharif had taken their issue with the Government of Saudi Arabia and get them all released from the jail.

He said Imran should answer for his corrupt practices after the ECP verdicts and present all receipts of the gifts he had taken from Toshakhana.

Muqam said the people of KP were fed up with the PTI government’s poor policies and looking towards PML-N for change. He said PML-N was the only party that could address people’s problems and lead the country towards economic prosperity.

Muqam said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was also acquitted in a fake narcotics case and congratulated him.