Int’l Human Rights Day observed across globe including Pakistan

International Human Rights Day on Saturday observed across the globe including Pakistan aims to promote equality, peace, justice, freedom, and the protection of human dignity.

The 2022 theme of Human Rights Day was Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All. President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue extending moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in achieving their legitimate right to self-determination.

In their separate messages on World Human Rights Day, on Saturday, they said we must continue our collective efforts to ensure that the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir can enjoy the same rights and freedoms as are available to any citizens of a free State. In his message, President Dr. Arif Alvi urged the United Nations and the international community to play their due role so that Kashmiris can also enjoy all their human rights as guaranteed under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in the Security Council resolutions.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the world community to renew its political will for the protection of human rights.

He said the present global tumult is explained by the denial of fundamental rights to oppressed people such as Kashmiris in Indian who illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestinians.

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, has said that the people of Pakistan stand by Kashmiris and will continue to support them on all fora for their legitimate right of self-determination.

On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, today, Federal Minister for Human Rights in a message said, “We strongly condemned the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

Highlighting the importance of International Human Rights Day on 10th December Afshan Tehseen, the Chairperson of NCRC stressed that children are an essential element of our society and that education and a safe environment are their basic rights.

The day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the UN General Assembly (1948). The declaration has inspired more than 60 human rights instruments that constitute the international standard of human rights.

Today, we join the international community in commemorating the 74th anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR).

Pakistan has been at the forefront of the development of the global human rights agenda — from our contribution to the development of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and the International Convention on Elimination of Racial Discrimination to the landmark International Conferences on Human Rights in Vienna and the Beijing Conference on Women.

On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bahtto Zardari said “Today, Pakistan is a leading voice on issues such as the right to development, and protection against racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia.

Pakistan has also been a champion of the rights of people living under colonialism and foreign occupation.

Pakistan continues to be a firm advocate for the right of self-determination of the peoples of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir. They have every right to realize their aspirations for dignity, liberty, and human rights.

The international community must join hands to bring an end to the suppression of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and the violation of their human rights.

In a tweet on the occasion, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said the international community must resolve not to allow genocide again.

Pakistan has asked the international community to take notice of the danger of genocide against the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and 200 million Muslims in India generated by Hindutva.

It supported freedom movements of peoples living under colonialism in Africa and Asia, advocated against Apartheid, and has been a leading voice against genocide, he added.