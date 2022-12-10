Gold prices reach to historic high, traded at Rs167,100 per tola

The gold prices witnessed another historic high on Friday as the price of 24 karats per tola gold increased by Rs 700 and was traded at Rs167,100 against its sale at Rs166,400 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 143,261 compared to Rs 142,661 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 131,323 against its sale at Rs 130,773, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 30 to Rs 1890 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs 25.72 to Rs 1620.37. The price of gold in the international market increased by US $16 and was traded at US$1800, against its sale at $1784, the association reported.