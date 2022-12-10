Weekly inflation remains unchanged

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation remained unchanged during the week ended on December 08 as compared to the previous week for the combined consumption group.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group remained constant at 218.51 points, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 30.66 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 also remained unchanged at 227.45 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22,888 declined by 0.02 percent whereas for consumption groups from Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, it witnessed a nominal increase of 0.01 for each group.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06%) items increased, 08 (15.69%) items decreased and 19 (37.25%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included tomatoes (25.48%), chicken (3.70%), potatoes (3.68%), pulse masoor (0.38%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.32%) vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.32%), pulse gram (0.30%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.28%).

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included onions (8.74%), bananas (2.36%), rice basmati broken (2.22%), eggs (1.98%), salt powdered (1.33%) and sugar (1.17%), non-food items, LPG (2.47%) and match box (1.95%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included chillies powdered (40.90%), gur (4.76%) and electricity for Q1 (2.67%)..

The commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on YOY basis included onions (422.57%), diesel (64.57%), tea packets (62.61%), salt powdered (57.35%), eggs (55.28%), petrol (53.85%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), bananas (50.58%), tomatoes (49.04%), pulse gram (48.06%), pulse moong (45.44%), mustard oil (42.96%) and pulse mash (39.98%).