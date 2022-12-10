PTI secure 829 seats in LG polls across AJK

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Azad Jammu Kashmir Chapter, emerged victorious in recent the local bodies election securing majority seats in most parts of AJK, unofficial results unveiled by AJK Election Commission on Friday.

The AJK Election Commission authoritative sources told APP here Friday night that the PTI Kashmir bagged 829 seats out of a total of 2627 seats across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Independent candidates remained runner up standing at second in overall results bagging 699 seats, PML (N) AJK bagged 497 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), AJK won 459 seats, All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference got 60 seats, Tehreek e Labaik (TLP) AJK obtained 16, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party secured 31 seats, Jamaat e Islami AJK got 09 seats and Jammiat Ulema e Islam AJK won 05 seats across AJK State.

In Mirpur Division, PTI Kashmir bagged 373 out of total of 1083 seats in the polls. Similarly PML (N), PPP, Muslim Conference, TLP and JI secured 231, 140, 08, 07 and one seat respectively in the elections in all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in this division. A total of 315 independent candidates emerged victorious winning seats in various cadres of the local bodies in Mirpur division.

PTI secured 55 out of toal of 116 seats of the District Councils of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Mirpur Division. Similarly PML (N) won 26 and PPP secured 19 seats in the three district councils. Independent candidates emerged triumphant on a total of 16 seats in the above three district councils of Mirpur division.

Likewise PTI, PML (N), PPP, Independent candidates, Muslim Conference, TLP and JI won 277, 178, 113, 261, 06, 07 and only one seat respectively out of total of 849 union councils in all above three Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts of Mirpur division.

Similarly, out of total of 60 seats of two Municipal Corporations of Mirpur and Kotli in Mirpur division, PTI won 27 seats, PML (N) 15, and PPP only two seats besides the independent candidates who won 16 seats of the two Municipal Corporations in the division.

Similarly Out of toal of 49 seats of the Municipal Committees in the three districts of Mirpur division, PTI won 13 seats, PML (N) 09, PPP 06, Muslim Conference one and independent candidates wonred victory on a toal of 19 seats of the Municipalities.

The unofficial results of the polls held in 09 town committees in Mirpur division n, PTI and Muslim Conference bagged one seat each and PML (N) 03 seats. Three of the Town Committees seats were won by the independent candidates, the unofficial results announced by the AJK EC said.