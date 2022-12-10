IHC fixes plea regarding scrutiny of parties’ funding

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed a petition for hearing filed by PTI seeking directions to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for early completion of investigation regarding party funding of PPP and PML-N. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would take up the case for hearing on December 22.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that let the court fix the case after the winter vacations as there were many important cases in next week. PTI’s Leader Farukh Habib’s lawyer prayed the court to fix the case before the vacations. The petitioner had stated in his plea that the apex court had issued directions with regard to the scrutiny of party funding. The ECP was conducting scrutiny of two political parties for last three years’ funding while it had scrutinized PTI funding since 2008. He prayed the court to issued directions to ECP for completion of scrutiny with two weeks.