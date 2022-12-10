Human rights for all: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to adopt a strategy centered on human rights in addressing the growing humanitarian needs and in enhancing the response to human rights violations.

“Today and every day, the government of Pakistan will continue to work for justice, equality, dignity and human rights for all,” the prime minister said in his message on International Human Rights Day. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 74 years ago on this day.

The prime minister said the ideas outlined in this declaration remain the essential to achieving civil, economic, cultural, social, and political prosperity for everyone, everywhere. He mentioned that the theme for this year is ‘Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for Everyone’, and said that “accordingly, we must not forget the vision of our founder, Quaid-e-Azam who wanted for us a free nation, where we all could be equal citizens of one State”.

Shehbaz Sharif said the constitution of Pakistan truly translates this vision into reality by enshrining these values as fundamental rights applicable to all citizens of Pakistan. He said the current year had been of particular difficulty for Pakistan, adding that from economic instability to flood disasters, worsened by growing threats of terrorism, the people of Pakistan have suffered a lot. “We must work together in solidarity to realize a society devoid of inequality and injustice, guided by the overarching principles of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” he said.

The prime minister stressed that on this day, it was also imperative to take a closer look at the human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, where Kashmiris have been kept deprived of their right to self-determination. “The right to self-determination is the collective and individual freedom of a people to freely select their political status and pursue economic, social, and cultural growth,” he said. The prime minister said the right to self-determination has been trampled upon by ‘terrorist/counter-terrorist’ rhetoric, burdened by military operations across the Line of Control, and buried while the world’s attention concentrates on other issues. “We must continue our collective efforts to ensure that the people of Kashmir are able to enjoy the same rights and freedoms as are available to any citizen of a free State,” he said.

He said Pakistan also commits itself to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in achieving their legitimate right to self-determination.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to strengthen institutions for eradicating corruption from the country by following the golden principles of Islam and ensuring the supremacy of law. In his message on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day, the prime minister said the occasion marked the renewal of the pledge to root out this scourge considering it a major obstacle in the way of development and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that corruption, in any country, could lead to economic and administrative destruction.

He also emphasized the need for doing away with the practice of using corruption as a tool for political victimization. The prime minister regretted that the previous government jailed political opponents on the basis of frivolous corruption allegations.

Terming corruption as a major national issue, he said instead of merely using it for political sloganeering and point scoring, serious efforts should be made for its eradication. The prime minister urged all political circles to prepare a clear roadmap to get rid of corruption.

He expressed his resolve to end corruption in the country and regretted that the phenomenon had been politicized. “Unfortunately, our political discourse on corruption has been so politicized that it has tarnished reputations,” he later said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the ill effects of corruption were well-known including the ways in which it undermined societies and fostered inequality.