SC declares Reko Diq mine deal legal

The Supreme Court on Friday declared that the settlement agreement between mining company Barrick Gold and the government of Pakistan in the Reko Diq mining project was legal. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial announced the 13-page short opinion. A five-member larger bench of the apex court had reserved its decision on November 29 in the presidential reference. The order stated that the law did not allow agreements on national resources in violation of the Constitution and that provinces could amend laws pertaining to minerals. The court observed that the Balochistan Assembly was briefed on the matter and elected representatives did not raise any objections. It further stated that the agreement met environmental requirements and Barrick Gold Corporation assured that labour rights would be considered during the implementation of the project.

Barrick Gold Corporation assured that laws for wages would be abided by and most of the labour force would be recruited from Pakistan, the order said. The court was further told that the project would be used for investing in social initiatives and skill development schemes would also be launched under it, the order added. There was nothing illegal in the new Reko Diq agreement, the court order concluded.