FM launches program for Facebook monetisation

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the Asia Pacific headquarters of Meta (Facebook), based in Singapore, where he launched the “Stars Programme” for monetization in Pakistan. This will contribute to the capacity building of young entrepreneurs as a valuable tool for Pakistan’s growing number of Meta content developers. The foreign minister, who was on a two-day visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean counterpart, earlier met President Halimah Yacob and held a breakfast meeting with Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan. During his meetings with President Yacob and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan, the foreign minister emphasized the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, which is a key partner in ASEAN. The two foreign ministers noted the importance of regular interaction and dialogue, exchange of high-level visits and to promote people-to-people contacts. They agreed to unlock the potential for economic cooperation and collaborate in agriculture, digital economy and digital finance. They exchanged views on the regional situation and agreed to stay engaged to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.