2022 China-Pakistan folk music concert to highlight ironclad friendship held

2022 China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert “Online” was broadcasted on Friday to promote China-Pakistan cultural exchanges and cooperation, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism of China in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts jointly produce a China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert to highlight the bilateral ironclad friendship.

This folk music concert was performed by Chinese Orchestra of Hebei Song & Dance Theater and Pakistani Folk Band of Salman Adil /National Performing Arts Group of Pakistan National Council of the Arts. It is supported by China News Network, CNS Hebei Branch and Hebei Arts Center (Hebei Foreign Cultural Exchange Center)

In this 80 minutes Live online concert, artists from Chinese Orchestra of Hebei Song and Dance Theater performed different musical performances. These include “Battling Against Typhoon” played on Guzheng by Zhang Pei, musical”Date Harvest”by Zhang Guoming, Wu Yahui, Wang Haiyun using Suona, which is a traditional Chinese musical instrument with double-reed horn as well as Musical performance by Pakistani artist such as Pakistani Folk tune of Rubab and Tabla, “Man e di mauj vich” by santoor artist Ali Raza and Flute performance “Heer Ranjha & Mast Qalandar” by Salman Adil.

Concert also includes various different musical performance by other well-known artists from China and Pakistan.

Hebei Provincial Song and Dance Theater National Orchestra is affiliated to Hebei Provincial Song and Dance Theater Performing Arts Co., Ltd., established in 1960, is the only professional national orchestra in Hebei Province. After years of practice and development, especially after 2018, it has gradually developed into a full-staffed national orchestra with many high musical literacy. It has performed in the United States, Japan, Singapore, Italy, Greece, North Korea, Mongolia, Malaysia, Thailand and other countries as well as Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Salman Adil is a famous Pakistani musician who is good at playing bansuri, flute and singing. He has published many albums such as “Dream Journey”. Salman Adil is a member of the National Arts Council of Pakistan and has toured in many countries and regions or participated in cultural exchange activities on behalf of Pakistan.

The participating members also include Pakistani folk instrument players such as Pakistani sitar player Arsalan Nizami, tabla drum player Amoos Khan, and keyboard player Obaid Baber and dancers from the National Performing Arts Troupe of the National Arts Council of Pakistan.

The concert was broadcasted Live Online via chinanews.com and the Official Facebook Page of China Cultural Center in Pakistan from 16:15 to 18:00 Pakistan Standard Time on 09 December, 2022, with culture and tourism promotion films of both countries broadcast from 16:15-17:00 as warm-up. It should be mentioned that video speeches by senior officials from each country will also be given before the Concert.

Pakistan Television Network (PTV) has also broadcasted live the China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert at a proper time and with PNCA to physically exhibit the recorded China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert in its auditorium at 17:00 hours Pakistan Time on 09 December, 2022.

China News Network, Hebei Branch of China News Service, and Hebei Provincial Art Center (Hebei Foreign Cultural Exchange Center) are the supporting units for this China-Pakistan folk music concert. On the evening of the 9th December, China News Network will broadcast the event live on an all-media platform, so stay tuned.