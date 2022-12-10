UAF revised budget of Rs 8.2b for 2022-23 endorsed

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad Finance and Planning Committee has endorsed revised budget estimates worth of Rs 8.2 billion for the financial year 2022-23 and statement of account for the year 2021-22 worth Rs 5.3 billion. The UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad chaired the budget meeting where participants also gave approval for revamping the tutorial groups meant for inculcating the high values and character building of the students. Dr Ahmed said the university was adopting all modern tools and transparency mechanism to run the university financial matters effectively. He claimed UAF was the ever first institution of the country which is ranked among the top 100 university in any category. He said the UAF scientists were taking all possible measures to come up with more valuable research works keeping the agricultural issues and farming community problems in view. The university is providing scholarships to 25 percent of the students to continue their journey of education and progress, he said adding. poverty alleviation is directly linked to agriculture sector. The Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Talib Sahi, Dr Bushra Sadia and others attended the meeting.