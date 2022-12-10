Elahi says Sharifs have done nothing commendable for welfare of masses

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the Sharif family including Shahbaz Sharif did not do any significant or commendable work for the welfare of masses adding that Shahbaz Sharif remained Chief Minister for 15 years but could not do any durable or sustainable work for the welfare or progress of the people of the province.

The CM stated that he made Rescue 1122 and other institutions which are serving the people to date. Shahbaz Sharif made Ashiana and was nabbed in it adding that Shahbaz Sharif did not feel ashamed even after going to Sharm-El-Sheikh and started begging even there.Shahbaz Sharif remarked that he did not come for begging but was doing so under compulsion.We were afraid as if he would ask for return ticket as well.The Chief Minister was addressing a ceremony in connection with International Anti-corruption Day at Alhamra.CM said that the Sharif family is ruling for the last 30 years and did not bother to even slightly think about the masses. This family only thinks about its own well being and fills up their own coffers. They claim that they did not indulge into corruption of even a single penny and even their own people disclose about their doing massive corruption.

The CM remarked that he remained with the Sharif family for 15 years and knows all of them through and through.Now few people are planning to play a trick but our Quaid Imran Khan has inculcated so much awareness among the people that no corrupt politician will survive in the political arena. The Sharif family wherever goes abroad then people over there raise slogans of thieves whether they go to some restaurant for dining or to some store for doing shopping slogans of thieves are raised on them.Neither these people can eat food nor can do shopping with ease. CM stated that the PTI followers have found the best solution to deal with them and he pays tribute to them. He stated that every government held them accountable adding that he had contested an election for the first time in 1977 and ever since every government fulfilled its desire by holding us accountable.The voice of self accountability comes from one’s inner self and when it comes from inner self then the fear of Allah Almighty will develop and resultantly corruption will itself be stopped..When the hand of Allah Almighty comes on someone then the hand doing corruption itself stops and then every work is blessed and rewarded.The war against corruption should be the cardinal part of our faith and if one has a strong faith then he cannot think about doing corruption and then the need for establishing anti- corruption institutions does not arise.

The CM maintained that the laws relating to anti-corruption have become obsolete and their is a need to review them.He assured that the Punjab government will provide full assistance in order to improve these laws.Wherever a need arises legislation will be done and shortcomings will be overcome.If needed then consultation with the judiciary will also be made.He said we are moving forward by taking reforms agenda in the light of directions of our Quaid Imran Khan.He stated that everyday he makes an effort to do some significant work for the betterment of common people and their children.He emhasised that we would have to apply self accountability in our lives.Imran Khan is our leader as he has raised a vociferous voice against corruption adding that Pakistan will move forward by eliminating corruption and doing self accountability.Losing hope is a sin and we should keep on going hard work and strive for betterment.Allah Almighty will shower his blessings and respect as well as dignity of Pakistan will be enhanced.CM paid tributes to the performance of Provincial Adviser Brigadier(Retd) Mussadiq Abbassi and his whole team.Anti- Corruption Department retrieved rupees 238 billion directly and indirectly and deposited them in the national exchequer which manifest their dedication and an excellent strategy.CM lauded the Anti-corruption department for setting a worthy example of dutifulness and diligence.The Chief Minister announced to increase salaries of the officials of Anti-Corruption department adding that Punjab government would increase salaries of the officials of Anti- Corruption department.CM distributed commendation certificates among the officers and staff members of Anti-Corruption department for showing exemplary performance.The Chief Minister also led a walk being organised in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day at Alhamra.Provincial Adviser for Anti- Corruption Brigadier(Retd) Masadiq Abassi also addressed the ceremony.Provincial Adviser on Home Affairs Omar Sarfaraz Cheema,Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, Provincial Adviser Rafaqat Gilani, eminent intellectual and poet Amjad Islam Amjad, DG Anti-Corruption Establishment, Secretary Information and other officials participated in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has termed corruption as the biggest evil adding that its absolute panacea lies in a transparent government system.

In his message, the CM noted that honesty and transparency have been advised by islam in the performance of duties at all levels. Regrettably, the common man has to bear the price of corruption as a corrupt society couldn’t flourish; he added and asserted that the public sector must be kept honest, transparent and accountable to deliver better. All should play their part to control corruption.

The provincial government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against corruption and has autonomized the anti-corruption establishment. The government was fully committed to proceeding with good faith and honesty for the complete elimination of corruption from society, the CM concluded.

MPAs namely Muhammad Afzal and Ehsanul Haq huddled up with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to discuss the prevailing political situation and development projects of Bahawalpur.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that countless steps have been taken for public welfare and added that every step was taken to give relief to the masses. Regrettably, the PDM played politics on every occasion including floods; he stated and asserted that the opportunistic cabal would soon wither away and the opponents would reap what they have sown.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has regretted that Shehbaz Sharif has crossed the limits of enmity with Punjab and added that he has resorted to oppression with the farmers of Punjab for the sake of his allies.

In an important statement issued on Friday, Parvez Elahi stated that if the Greater Thal Canal agreement with the Asian Development Bank is not signed by December 13, the agreement will automatically expire. The cut-off date to sign the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved project is Dec 31, 2022; he highlighted and regretted that there is no progress on the part of the federal government.

The CM explained that Punjab removed the objections of Sindh in the ECNEC meeting with relevant data and figures. Meanwhile, the repair and maintenance of the first phase of the Greater Thal Canal is also required to add more water for six lakh acres of land. Greater Thal Canal will only have water from the Punjab part and not from any other province; otherwise, this water goes into the sea, he commented.

CM Parvez Elahi elucidated the historic fact that water has been allocated under the name of Greater Thal Canal in the consentaneous water agreement of 1991. Under this accord, Kachhi Canal and Rainee Canal projects have already been completed for the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh; he mentioned and added that the Chashma Right Bank Canal project has also been approved for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, obstacles are being created in the completion of the Greater Thal Canal in the garb of enmity with Punjab, he deplored.

The CM further explained that the PTI-led government restored the Greater Thal Canal project and arranged funds as this vital project was in cold storage since 2007. The loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank is yet to be signed and the tenure of the loan agreement would lapse if it is not signed by December 31, 2022, he added.

In the current session of ECNEC, all the provinces have plans for flood rehabilitation, but not a single project of Punjab, even Punjab has not been given a single penny by the federation for the flood victims, concluded Parvez Elahi.