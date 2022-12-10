Political stability to bring economic stability in country: Cheema

Political stability will bring economic stability in the country and conditions of our country cannot improve by just gossiping and make false claims. The PTI movement is meant to save Pakistan and if Pakistan exists only then elections can take place. Musarat Cheema stated that on the one hand Anti-Corruption day was being celebrated and on the other hand preparations were being made to give reception to the king of corruption Salman Shahbaz. Musarrat Jamsheed Cheema expressed these views while talking with the media while accompanying PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood before the start of a rally at Liberty Chowk.She censured that the experienced team caused 45 percent inflation in the last 8 months and rendered 22 lac people unemployed. She reprimanded that 2 crore people have gone below the poverty line and the PDM gang cannot let themselves go off the hook about the prevailing worst situation without holding elections in the country. Every Pakistani wants to get rid of the incumbent corrupt government. Shafqat Mehmood while talking with the media stated that NA 130 rally is staged against nerve breaking price-hike and inept government. PDM government has drifted the nation to such a point which is letting destruction to enhance. Pakistan was treading on the path of progress seven months before as 06 percent increase was made in the annual national production and textile as well as construction industries were thriving at their peak.

Unfortunately in the past seven months the country has been ruined and the people are facing a terrible misery to live as well as earn their livelihood. Everywhere unemployed people are seen and unfortunately the PDM government got rid of their own and of their family members’ cases. By amending the NAB cases a blanked has been put on the massive corruption of Sharif family and Asif Zardari. A plunderer who fled the country four years ago returned today. Rupees 16 billion were revealed from the accounts of Sharif family and these cases have been closed and witnesses of these cases passed away from this world.

The only path to save the country is to hold elections immediately. Shafqat Mehmood stated that whenever crisis engulf in democratic countries then a government of public wish is elected and asked it to govern. A new government will also bring stability in Pakistan. He disclosed that Punjab and KPK Assemblies will be dissolved in the current month adding that the PDM gang is apprehensive that Imran Khan will definitely win next elections under any circumstance.